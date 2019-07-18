Rep. Barbara Norton addresses investigation allegations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton addressed allegations Thursday that the non-profit she runs for Shreveport’s annual African American History Parade is under investigation, dismissing the reports as old news on allegations from 2015.

The recent allegations stem from a local weekly papers article. Norton said the article failed to verify whether the allegations printed were true or that they are more than four years old.

Norton said her office was notified in 2015 about the allegations, which she says were false. At a news conference, Thursday afternoon said the FBI and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office reviewed those allegations and declined to pursue.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office released a statement Wednesday in regard to the resurfaced reports.

To clarify recent reports by several local news organizations, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office states there are at this time no active or pending investigations into state Rep. Barbara Norton.



In an investigation that culminated in the summer of 2015, this office — under a previous interim administration — determined that allegations against Rep. Norton and the African-American Celebration Association warranted no action by the District Attorney. All investigative files were given to the FBI and the state attorney general and are no longer at this office. This was before District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. was elected and before he took office. Statement from Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

There were also questions about weather the status of Norton’s non-profit was in good standing with the state. NBC 6 has confirmed with the Secretary of State’s office that, while the non-profit was not in good standing as of Noon Wednesday, that status was updated to reflect good standing hours later. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Norton’s non-profit was not in good standing due to failure to file an annual report. The report is due annually on March 30 at a cost of $10. The office said they didn’t file in 2018 or 2019 and if they didn’t file in 2020, their status as a non profit would be revoked.

You can watch the raw video of Norton’s statement from Thursday’s news conference below, or view the statement here:

