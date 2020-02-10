Rep. Johnson leads LA delegation in requesting new child care center at BAFB

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson is requesting a new child care center at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Johnson spearheaded a letter from the entire Louisiana Republican delegation to the Air Force Secretary advocating for a new Child Development Center at BAFB, which is located in Johnson’s congressional district.

In the letter, the Republican members express concern that “the installation’s quality of life facilities are not keeping pace with the modern needs of the service members and families”:

“The Barksdale AFB CDC East was built in 1970, and as it currently stands, is the oldest in the Air Force. It is not postured for the future, as Barksdale AFB anticipates additional Airmen associated with a new Weapons Generation Facility. We respectfully urge you to prioritize the Barksdale AFB CDC for replacement to provide the quality of life Barksdale ‘s Airmen and their families deserve.”

To read the entire letter, click here.

BACKGROUND:

On July, 2, 2019, Rep. Johnson received a briefing from 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Col. Michael Miller and Global Strike Commander Gen. Timothy Ray regarding projects at Barksdale.

On June 21, 2019, Rep. Johnson introduced two amendments urging the military to prioritize critical infrastructure projects like those at Barksdale. To read more, click here.

On May 15, 2019, Rep. Johnson applauded the groundbreaking of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project. To read more, click here.

On April 10, 2019, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense to highlight the importance of funding for missions at Barksdale. To read his full testimony, click here.

On May 9, 2018, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Armed Services Committee to specifically advocate on behalf of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project. To read his full testimony, click here.

On March 8, 2017, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense on the importance of funding for missions at Barksdale. To read his full testimony, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.