1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in Louisiana, now 13 coronavirus cases Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
Live Now
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus cases
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Rep. Johnson votes in favor of $7.8M grant to fight coronavirus in Louisiana

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding over $7.8 million to Louisiana to help combat the coronavirus.

This funding comes as a result of the $8 billion emergency funding package passed by Congress last week.

Johnson issued this statement after voting in favor of the bill.

“My top priority is ensuring our health care providers have the resources they need to keep Louisianians safe from the coronavirus. This robust, bipartisan funding package will go a long way toward accomplishing that, and it is our responsibility to do so. It is still possible for Congress to put politics aside and work together with President Trump and Vice President Pence to address a serious challenge facing our nation.”

“We are grateful also for the detailed member briefing and update provided this afternoon by Vice President Pence and experts from the biopharmaceutical industry who are leading the production of new diagnostic tests and the development of a vaccine.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss