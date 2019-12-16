Rep. Norton holds first crime fighting initiative meeting tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Representative Barbara Norton is kicking off her crime-fighting initiative with a meeting tonight in Shreveport.

Earlier this month Norton announced the “Turning Crime Around” initiative which will be a way for citizens to reach out to community leaders and law enforcement to help prevent violence.

It’s a project Norton said came about because of the recent spike in violence. In Shreveport, Norton said, “every other day a week or so ago it was two people being shot, it was three people being shot, it was one person.”

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Winnfield Funeral Home.

SPD Chief Ben Raymond and other city, church and community leaders are expected to attend.

Click here for previous story

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.