REPORT: Drew Brees, Saints agree to new deal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a two-year-deal worth roughly $50 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brees, who turned 41 in January, threw for just under 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, but missed 6 games after suffering a torn ligament in his thumb on his throwing hand.

The Saints finished 13-3 in the regular season in 2019, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20, in overtime.