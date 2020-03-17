REPORT: Drew Brees, Saints agree to new deal

Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a two-year-deal worth roughly $50 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brees, who turned 41 in January, threw for just under 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, but missed 6 games after suffering a torn ligament in his thumb on his throwing hand.

The Saints finished 13-3 in the regular season in 2019, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20, in overtime.

