Residents react to Stanley Park murder: “He did that to his own friend”

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge ordered Vadym Misiruk held without bail in Westfield District Court Friday, but on two previous occasions he was released on just $100 bail, and on another occasion, was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Vadym Misiruk entered a not guilty plea in court on charges in connection with the death of his 17-year-old friend Nazar Tkach.

Police found Tkach’s body near the entrance of Stanley Park Thursday afternoon. While Southwick’s School District would not confirm Tkach was a student there, the district’s website said their counselors were available following the death of a student.

Police reports indicate the two had been friends.

“I was really surprised because I thought he changed his ways after what happened with is the last case, and what happened yesterday I just couldn’t believe,” said Geno Babinov of Westfield. “He did that to his own friend.”

Babinov, who said he’s a friend of Misiruk’s from church, is referencing an assault and battery in August of 2018, when Several charges including assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer in September of 2018, were filed against Misiruk.

Both times he was released on $100 bail, but in October of 2018, he again faced several similar charges after he allegedly punched and spit at a police officer, including a police dog.

In that instance, Misiruk was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for observation and evaluation.

Babinov said he doesn’t know what will happen this time around.

“Actually, no idea, maybe he is going to go to a psych ward? Because of what he did, he actually came back to the body and cut off his flesh… it’s unreal,” said Babinov.

The police report backs that up indicating that Misiruk allegedly admitted to police he returned to the body, and cut a piece from the victim’s leg.

Misiruk is scheduled back in court in October.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.