Resolution recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At Friday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller presented a resolution recognizing November 20, 2020 as Transgender Day of Remembrance in the City of Shreveport.

It’s in honor of the transgender people who lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence. Community advocate Michael Chisum was there for Friday’s presentation.

“High praise for being ahead of the curve in this country and you might not know this because you’re not LGBTQ and you don’t live that life and your friends may not be and the people that you are around may not tell you the good things you’re doing.”



The resolution included the name of Brooklyn Smith, a 20-year-old black transgender woman who was murdered last month in Shreveport. Her case remains unsolved.

