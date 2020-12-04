Caddo commission approves effort to dedicate state highway in memory of Carl Pierson

The Caddo Parish Commission has approved a resolution asking the Louisiana legislature to designate a portion of Ford Street in honor of the late Carl Pierson, a longtime educator who served on the Caddo Parish Commission from 2000 to 2011 and was on the Caddo Parish School Board from 2011 to 2014. (Photo courtesy: Caddo Parish School Board)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Caddo Parish Commissioner and Caddo Parish School Board member is being honored for his work in the community.

On Thursday, the commission voted on a resolution asking the Louisiana legislature to designate a portion of Ford Street as the “Coach Carl Pierson Memorial Highway.”



Pierson passed away last year. The longtime educator served on the Caddo Parish Commission from 2000 to 2011 and was on the Caddo Parish School Board from 2011 to 2014.

A copy of the resolution will be sent to the President of the Louisiana Senate and the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, along with all members of the Caddo Parish legislative delegation and the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Also included in the resolution is a request for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to consider including Highway 173 in its right-sizing program.