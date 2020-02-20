Resolution will reduce expungement fees in Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday the Caddo Parish Commission will consider a measure aimed at helping locals expunge their criminal records.

The ordinance, authored by Steven Jackson would reduce expungement fees. Right now the court fees are $550.

If the resolution is approved, the parish would partner with Legal Services of North Louisiana. Jackson explains the funds would not be given to individuals, but instead to parish agencies.

Funding for this initiative would come from video poker revenue. The Caddo Parish Commission’s Economic Development committee recommended appropriating $20,000 to Legal Services of North Louisiana.