Respiratory therapists play critical role in COVID-19 fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Right now respiratory therapists are playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.

The Dean of Allied Health Sciences and Nursing at Southern University at Shreveport says students are taught specialized life saving skills.

Respiratory therapists administer aerosol therapy, oxygen therapy and mechanical ventilation to COVID-19 patients. Jo Ann Brown says they’re needed now, more than ever.

“The respiratory therapists are the professionals who guide the patient through one of the most frightening experiences in life… the inability to breathe. The respiratory therapist provides experience and expertise.”

Brown says before the pandemic more than 100 million Americans were affected by respiratory disorders.