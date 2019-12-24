Restoring smiles and restoring confidence to domestic violence survivors

Survivors of domestic violence are often times left with lasting signs of their abuse, so a coalition of local dentists are working together to erase those painful reminders.

Britney Green says, “It touches on families in every corner of our community.”

In 2019 the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office processed more than 500 felony domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

“I met with women who had missing teeth, damaged teeth. Women who weren’t even comfortable smiling.”

Green is the Chief of Domestic Violence in the DA’s office. She wanted to find a way to not only restore smiles, but to also restore confidence.

“Dental work costs a lot of money and unfortunately people just aren’t able to afford it.”

In October, the Abounding Smiles program was created to provide free dental services to the survivors of domestic violence.

“They want to know… what’s the catch? Are there any strings attached?”

Dr. James Lowder and Dr. Carlee Gilley at Southern Roots Dentistry partnered with Dr. Blaine Calahan of Calahan Periodontics and donated their services.

They’ve been on this journey with Howanda Williams for several months now. In about four months Williams will complete her restorative dental treatment.

These services typically would cost thousands of dollars, but according to Green you can’t put a price tag on the value these services will mean for this woman.

“To know that she’s not going to be in pain and that she can truly smile and get her confidence back. Really understand that what happened to me does not have to determine how I feel about myself any longer.”

In the months ahead we will continue following Williams and her journey.

The goal is to expand the program and help more domestic violence survivors and also get more dentists on board.