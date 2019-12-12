Ring camera hacked, stranger watches little girl in her bedroom

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (CNN) — A Mississippi mom thought she was installing something that would help her keep a watchful eye on her children.

But it turns out her Ring camera allowed someone else to eavesdrop on her family and see right into her 8-year-old daughter’s room.

Ashley LeMay said, “I did a lot of research on these before I got it. I really felt like it was safe.”

The camera was supposed to add a level of protection, a way for Lemay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.

The Ring camera was a Black Friday deal and came with a recommendation from another mom.

Ashley said, “She had one and was watching her kids on her phone and I was like ‘oh, you can actually speak to them’ and that is really neat.”

Four days after the camera went up, 8-year-old Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

Alyssa said, “At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like ‘who is that?'”

When playing back the Ring video recording, Alyssa’s parents watched as she searched for the source of the noise. Then they heard someone say, “I’m Santa Claus don’t you want to be my best friend.”

Ashley’s husband was home at the time watching the girls as she ran a quick errand.

The mysterious voice taunted Alyssa with music and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came into the room ending the terror.

Ashley said, “They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watched a lot of things. Honestly, my gut makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring is investigating the situation but told the Lemays safety and security of users is their top concern.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.