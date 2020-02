TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This road closure may impact your commute if you travel in Texarkana this week.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 10 AEP/SWEPCO will close the 5700 block of Gin Rd. for utility work at their substation.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Feb. 12.

Detour routes will be provided during the road closure.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.