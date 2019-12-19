ROAD CLOSURE: US 84 at KCS Railroad crossing, Red River Parish

COUSHATTA, La. (News Release) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, December 21, 2019, US 84 (E. Carroll St.) at the KCS Railroad crossing in Coushatta, Red River Parish will be closed.

This work is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow KCS to make repairs to the railroad tracks.

Alternate Route: US 71 (Detour signs will be in place).

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

