TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on two major roadways in Texarkana.

College Dr. and W. 40th St. will be closed this week while KCS railroad crews install beams on the sides of the overpasses to protect the bridges from future damage.

College Dr. will be shut down between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28.

W. 40th Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30.