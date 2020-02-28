Rod Blagojevich debuts on Cameo app, offers recorded ‘shout-outs’ for money

by: Jeremy Tanner

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich waves to supporters outside of his house on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – President Donald Trump on February 18, 2020 commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for corruption, as well as pardoning a New York City police chief imprisoned for tax fraud. Pardons were also handed out to Edward DeBartolo Jr, a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, and Michael Milken, a well-known financier dubbed the “junk bond king” who pleaded guilty in 1990 to securities and tax fraud. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – As former Illinois governor, Rod Blagojevich searches for new opportunities after his release from prison, he’s tapping into his celebrity status to earn some money.

For a fee, anyone can request a short video greeting from Blagojevich through the Cameo app, whether they’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or get a little motivation. Videos on Cameo average about 25 seconds in length, according to Cosmopolitan.

“If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other shout-out, I can’t wait to hear from you,” he says in a promotional video on the website.

Patti Blagojevich announced her husband’s debut on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was originally offering videos for $40, but as of this article’s posting hours later the price has risen to $100.

Recording greetings for the service could offer one way for the convicted felon to earn an income as the Illinois Supreme Court considers whether to disbar him.

The Chicago-based Cameo connects users with a wide roster of actors, current and former athletes, musicians and other celebrities willing to record a message for a wide range of costs.

Among them are former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher ($540), and former Bulls Dennis Rodman ($350) and Horace Grant ($300). Some of the most expensive celebrities on the platform are Caitlyn Jenner ($2,500), Shawn and Marlon Wayans ($1,000), and Kevin O’Leary ($1,200).

