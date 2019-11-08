Rollover crash claims life of East Texas man

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — DPS Troopers believe speed may have played a role in a deadly rollover crash in East Texas.

The accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on FM-959 in Panola County, outside of Carthage.

Investigators say 21-year-old Zackary Enoch Freeman, of Gary, was traveling south in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado at an unsafe speed on a wet road.

When Freeman exited a curve the truck entered a side skid and rolled over several times before striking multiple trees and coming to a rest on its right side.

Freeman died at the scene and his body was taken to Downs Funeral Home in Marshall.

Troopers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.