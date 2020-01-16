Romaine lettuce E. Coli outbreak over

(CNN) – The CDC and the FDA say the nationwide E. Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is now over.

In September, a total of 167 people in 27 states were infected with E. Coli.

There were 85-hospitalizations but no deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

The romaine in question was grown in Salinas, California.

The FDA says it plans to conduct another investigation to explain how the contamination occurred.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.