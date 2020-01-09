Ruptured water main leads to boil advisory in Bossier Parish

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water System due to a ruptured water main.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the area affected by the advisory is along La. Hwy. 3 from Thornton Rd. north to Abe Martin Rd., and includes Boggs Rd. and Broom Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health laboratory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories