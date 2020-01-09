Ruptured water main leads to boil advisory in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water System due to a ruptured water main.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the area affected by the advisory is along La. Hwy. 3 from Thornton Rd. north to Abe Martin Rd., and includes Boggs Rd. and Broom Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health laboratory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

