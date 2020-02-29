Rural Caddo Parish residents raise awareness about property codes

BETHANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some rural residents of Caddo Parish are uniting in the name of liberty.

A grassroots effort is underway with the goal of educating neighbors about recent changes to property codes.

The Caddo Alliance for Freedom said the Metropolitan Planning Commission recently started writing citations to rural homeowners for violating the Unified Development Code. This prompted the group to start hosting meetings throughout the parish. Friday night they met with residents in Bethany.

The goal is to help people who live outside city limits understand how these laws, that were put into effect in 2017, may impact them.

The group is also calling for a change to the laws and the 2030 Master Plan.

“It infringes on our property rights,” said Jessica Tullis. “It’s a bunch of permits. It’s going to chew up and spit out the poor and middle class, and we want it gone.”

Caddo Alliance for Freedom is pushing for the Unified Development Code be repealed and for the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Planning Commission to be pushed back to Shreveport city limits, instead of extending five miles outside those boundaries into the parish.

“People in this country, in this state, they’re ready to get their liberties back,” said Louisiana District 1 Rep. Danny McCormick. “They’re ready to get their freedoms back, it’s a very popular movement right now.”

Rep. McCormick said he’s in the process of writing a House bill that would instead give control back to the Caddo Parish Commission.

At this time, any fines for citations issued have been suspended, according to the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

