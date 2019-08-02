Sabine Parish couple behind bars for child rape

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -– A Sabine Parish couple has been arrested for numerous sex crimes against children following an investigation by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Dustin Crow, 30 of Noble, was charged with 106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, 1 count of sexual battery under the age of 13, and 1 count of first degree rape under the age of 13.

Samantha Crow, 30 of Noble, was charged with 1 count of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 1 count of distributing pornography under the age of 13, 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13, and 2 counts of first degree rape of juvenile under the age of 13.

The Crows were booked into the Sabine Parish Jail.

General Landry said, “Child sexual abuse is a vile and heinous crime that traumatizes victims for life. The innocence of our youth should be protected, which is why I am thankful for my Cyber Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to make our communities safer and bring child predators to justice.”

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sulphur Police Department, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.