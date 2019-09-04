Sabine Parish escaped inmate captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A man who escaped from the Sabine Parish Dentention Center on August 21, has been arrested in Bossier City.

Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, La., was arrested Monday in Bossier City for theft and simple battery after he allegedly took items from Walmart without paying.

Enriquez escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center on August 21, 2019, where he was serving a two-year sentence on a drug violation and had been scheduled for release in October of 2019.

He was brought back to SPDC where he was arrested on escape charges. He also faces loss of good time credits through the Department of Corrections.

