Sabine Parish man sentenced for distributing meth from his home

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Sabine Parish man learns how much time he will spend behind bars for selling methamphetamine from his home.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced Friday that 54-year-old Marvin Ray Loucious, of Many, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote.

Loucious pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Feb. 19, 2019.

Law enforcement agents observed Loucious selling 5 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2018, and 6 grams on July 23, 2018, at his home.

On Aug. 10, 2018 agents executed a search warrant at his home and found 160 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies, and approximately 100 glass smoking pipes.

Agents also recovered 55 firearms, with the following five weapons being in close proximity to the methamphetamine: a Glock 32, .357-caliber SIG handgun, a Ruger P90, .45-caliber ACP handgun, a Taurus, TCP, .380-caliber handgun, a Davis Industries, Model DM-22, .22-caliber, two-shot derringer handgun, and a Century Arms, Catamount Fury, 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.

The DEA and the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force, which includes, DeSoto, Sabine and Red River parishes, conducted the investigation.

