Sabine Parish Schools accepting applications for board member vacancy

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Sabine Parish School Board is accepting applications to fill the board member vacancy for District 4 in Many.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest and a resume to Board President, Terrell Snelling, by April 23.

Documents may be mailed to the SPSB office at 695 Peterson St., Many, Louisiana 71449 or may be dropped in the office door mail slot.

Please mark envelope clearly with “Appointment Application.” Applications will be opened April 23. The board will appoint a new member at noon on April 27.

The election will be held Nov. 3, to fill the remainder of the term. Qualifications are:

  • Must be 18 years old or older
  • Must be able to read and write
  • Must reside in district and have lived in district for one year prior

For more information, email Dr. Ebarb at sara@spsb.la.

