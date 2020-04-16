Sabine Parish Schools focus on current and future learning plans for students

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish Schools are focusing on current educational resources for students and future learning plans when they return to school in August.

On Wednesday, Gov. Edwards announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Ebarb knows this extended closure has created many conversations about what learning should look like during this time away from the classroom as well as what learning will look like when students return in the fall.

Dr. Ebarb said school officials are coming together to discuss what will be done over the next several weeks and to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Superintendent Ebarb meal delivery should begin next week for those that completed the registration process. They will be provided through the district’s partnership with Baylor’s Meals to You Program and will be delivered through May 18.

Superintendent Ebarb released the following letter on Thursday:

In Sabine Parish we are coming together to focus on what is best for students in the coming months and preparing for the 2020-2021 school year. With this in mind, we will continue providing a variety of online or virtual learning resources and paper learning packets for students throughout the remainder of the closure.

Our teachers will continue to reach out to parents and students during this time. Teachers will continue providing feedback on completed lessons. Our teachers are doing incredible work untethered by current educational policy to ensure that students remain connected to their learning.

The Louisiana Department of Education has provided guidance concerning final grades for seniors. Starting this week, each senior student and/or parents will be contacted by school counselors or school designees to discuss grades, graduation, prom and any other questions senior families may have at this time. Graduation ceremonies will be scheduled after the Governor lifts the “stay at home” order and large gatherings are allowed. We know this is an important and special time for the class of 2020 and we are actively planning for the sendoff they deserve. We sincerely want to congratulate our seniors. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Promotion and required learning support for students in grades K-11 will be decided on a case-by-case basis and involve a variety of data. Considering the circumstances, decisions will be made in the best interest of the students. Parents should expect correspondence from their child’s principal, school counselor or teacher with more detailed information within the next few weeks.

Summer school programs are being discussed, however at this time a decision is pending. We will provide updates, as the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Education releases more information. Students will return to school August 6, 2020.

Schools will include a block of time built into master schedules dedicated specifically for student intervention or acceleration and shall target each individual student’s needs. Diagnostic measures will be utilized to determine learning paths for students. We will continue to use high quality Tier 1 resources. It is our goal to ensure that ALL students are provided with the learning supports necessary to close any learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 school closures.

Unprecedented times call for extraordinary action and we are committed to doing all we can to meet our students’ needs. We are disappointed that our students will not return to campus this year, but we will do all we can to support continued learning.

For more information, contact our office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., your school Tuesday or Thursday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or visit our website at https://www.sabine.school/.

