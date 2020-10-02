Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office: SUV, ID of missing woman found near Many Walmart

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have found the SUV belonging to a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks at a Many Walmart and her ID in a field nearby.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Taylor Nichole Nichols was seen on surveillance video from the Walmart on the evening of September 18, three days after anyone had last heard from her.

The video footage showed Nichols park her 2004 Ford Expedition around 7:30 p.m. and enter the store for a short time then exit, walk back to her vehicle and walk away towards the south exit of the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says Nichols’s ID was located in the field between Walmart and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co. and detectives searched the property where the ID was found.

The sheriff’s office says Nichols’s SUV was taken to the Detention Center to be processed for possible evidence. Detectives also reviewed all known video surveillance from surrounding businesses, which the sheriff’s office says revealed no further evidence. Cell phone records showed no activity since the evening of Friday, September 18.

“Several acquaintances of Nichols have been interviewed and leads are being followed,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. The post did not include the video.

“Detectives have also been in contact with other law enforcement agencies in the state, including the FBI Shreveport Office and ROCIC RISS Center. We encourage anyone who has any information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241 or message our Facebook page. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511.”

ROCIC RISS is the Regional Information Sharing System of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center,

Nichols is described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. She also has tattoos on her right leg, left arm and chest.

