Saints, state leaders seek new Superdome sponsor, after Mercedes pulls out in 2021

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC) – A source confirms to NBC affiliate WDSU that Mercedes-Benz will not continue its sponsorship with the dome when the current naming-rights deal ends in 2021.

The German automaker became the first naming-rights sponsor in Superdome history when they agreed to a 10-year deal worth between $50-and-60 in 2011.

Since that agreement, they’ve entered into a naming-rights partnership with Atlanta, and going forward, will focus their attention on Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

The New Orleans Saints, primary tenant in the Superdome, as well as state leaders are working on new sponsors and expect a deal to be completed when the agreement with Mercedes-Benz lapses.

Opened in 1975, the Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl seven times.

Five college football national champions have also been crowned in the dome.

The superdome is currently undergoing a $450 million renovation.

Construction is taking place during the NFL off season and around major events like the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2022 and essence festival.

The new and improved Superdome will be completely finished before Super Bowl 58 is played in the stadium in February 2024.

