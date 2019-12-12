Salvation Army falls behind in Red Kettle campaign, needs your support

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) –You can help the Salvation Army reach its Red Kettle goal for 2019 by making a donation or becoming a volunteer bell ringer.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate year-round programs that make a difference in the lives of people in Texarkana.

Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Texarkana Russell Czajkowski said, “The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year. Fewer days of kettles have resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work towards our 2019 kettle goal of $82,000. We have currently raised $30,388 and are praying that the community will dig-deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community support they can still reach their fundraising goal.

Czajkowski added, “We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity showed to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps. These contributions stay right here in Texarkana and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community.”

Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY. The donations made will come directly to the Texarkana to serve those in need in our community.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree or any other Salvation Army program, please call 870-774-2701 or visit us at 400 E 4th Texarkana AR. 71854-6017.

