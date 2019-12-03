SAU gearing up for 2019 fall commencement

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern Arkansas University is getting ready for its 2019 fall commencement ceremonies.

The commencement is set for Friday, Dec. 13 in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center on the SAU campus.

The ceremony for the Rankin College of Business, the College of Education and the College of Science & Engineering will be held at 11 a.m., while the ceremony for the College of Liberal & Performing Arts and the School of Graduate Studies will be at 2 p.m.

A total of 169 undergraduate candidates and 106 masters degree candidates will be recognized.

Dr. Tim Schroeder will introduce candidates at the 11 a.m. ceremony and James Reppert will introduce candidates at 2 p.m. Dr. Trey Berry, president of SAU, will confer the degrees. Dr. Ken Green, 2019 Honor Professor, will deliver the commencement address.

Dr. Green is the LeMay Professor of Management and Technology at the Rankin College of Business. He joined the faculty in 2009 and was instrumental in the development and success of the supply chain emphasis at the graduate and undergraduate levels. His research productivity cannot be overstated.

As a scholar-teacher, Green is known for bringing his research expertise into the classroom, has coauthored more than 30 articles at SAU. One article on green supply chain management practices has been cited 563 times and is considered a foundational article in the area of environmental sustainability. He is a valued mentor to all faculty in the Rankin College of Business, often serving as an advisor, sponsor or coauthor.

All candidates for graduation should assemble in the Auxiliary Gym of the W.T. Watson Athletic Center no later than one hour before their ceremony start time.

For more information about graduation, visit http://web.saumag.edu/registrar.

