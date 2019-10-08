SAU set to ‘Mule’ Ride the Storm during Homecoming Week

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern Arkansas University is gearing up to celebrate “Homecoming” with a full week of exciting activities.

SAU’s “Homecoming” week runs from Oct. 14-19 and the theme is ‘Mule’ Ride the Storm.

This year’s celebration includes Dress Up Days, the Drive-In Movie, Spirit Logs, and Street Painting Competition, Great SAU Campout, and the Homecoming Kick-Off Pep Rally.

Each day of Homecoming Week will represent a different SGA “Dress Up Day:”

Monday will be PJ Day (no shear or see-through clothing, shirts to be worn at all times)

(no shear or see-through clothing, shirts to be worn at all times) Tuesday will be Costume Day

Wednesday will be Pink Out Day (dress to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness)

(dress to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness) Thursday will be Hawaiian Day

Friday will be Spirit Day – show your SAU spirit by dressing in Blue and Gold

The week will culminate with the coronation of the Homecoming King & Queen and their court on Oct. 19, right before the Mulerider football game.

It all starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with the Homecoming Kick-Off Pep Rally at the Greek Theatre.

On Tuesday, SGA will celebrate with Burgers/Hot Dogs in the Mall beginning at 11 a.m. SAB’s Drive-In Movie night will begin in the Reynolds Center Parking lot at 8 p.m. Wednesday. “The Lion King” will be shown.

On Thursday, the Great SAU Campout, along with the bonfire and pep rally, will begin at 10 p.m. at the Welcome Center, and the Spirit Log display and Street Painting competition will be held from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. on the Farm Rd.

On Friday, the Homecoming Heartbeat begins in the Mall Area at noon. The Black Alumni Reception will be held at the Engineering Building at 8 p.m., and the SAU Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in Grand Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Golden Mulerider Brunch, honoring the class of 1969, will be held at the Alumni Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the SAU Alumni Office at 870-235-4079. Mulegating, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, begins at 11 a.m. at the Alumni Center.

The Homecoming Pep Rally will be at 1 p.m. at the Alumni Center Lawn. The King and Queen Court presentation will be held at 2 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium, followed by exciting Mulerider football as SAU rides the “savage storm” of Southeastern Oklahoma.

Also at 10 a.m. Saturday is the BSU/BCM Alumni Reunion at the Baptist College Ministries Building. The event continues at 6 p.m. at 21 Old Oaks Drive in Magnolia. For more information, contact Robert Gunnels at rgunnels@sautech.edu.

Doors will open for the NPHC Greek Show at 6 p.m. Saturday at the W.T. Watson Gymnasium. The event is hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha and Alpha Kappa Alpha. For more information, contact Cledis Stuart at 870-235-4046.

Following the football game, there will be a Mulerider Football Alumni Gathering at the Alumni Center. For more information or to RSVP, contact saualumni@saumag.edu or 870-235-4079.

SAU Beyond the Campus will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

The SAU Bookstore will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday and at the football game through halftime.