SAU’s annual Veterans Day Tribute set for Nov. 11

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wear your patriotic colors and come honor those who served at Southern Arkansas University’s annual Veterans Day Tribute.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Reynolds Center, Grand Hall, on the SAU campus.

SAU alum Jack Dale Jordan will be the guest speaker. Born in Tyler, Texas, he graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1963 and attended for two years at SAU. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1966 and served for seven years, attaining the rank of Infantry Captain.

A helicopter pilot, Jordan served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He served his second tour as an operations officer and a Department of the Army instructor pilot for H/Trp. 1/10th Cavalry. He received the following awards while in service: Three Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, 36 Air Medals (including one with V), and two Vietnamese Cross of Gallantries with Palm. For 18 years, he served as President of Jordan Health Services. He retired on December 31, 2005.

Jordan is a lifetime member of the VFW and the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association. He and his wife, Jo, live in Pine Valley, Texas on Lake Cypress Springs.

Miss SAU, Cait Light, will also be in attendance to welcome veterans. Entertainment will be provided by talented SAU students and staff.

Parking will be available in the Reynolds Center parking lot and shuttle service will be provided as needed.