SB Black Biz app launches for Shreveport/Bossier businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A movement shared on social media is encouraging followers to support black owned businesses. One local business owner is making that easier for people living in Shreveport Bossier.

“I want to create something meaningful for the community. I wanted to be able to put my skills to work. I work in media and marketing already naturally so it was just an easy transition.”

The SB Black Biz app is ready for download on Android devices through the Google Play Store.

It’s described as a one stop shop to find businesses.

“Almost like a digital phone book. Just upload it on their phone. Click on it and you can get all the directory of whatever you’re looking for from electricians, to plumbers to homebuilders to restaurants anything so”



There are about 400 businesses that will be added to the app and businesses can be added at no cost.

The app will be available on Apple devices soon.