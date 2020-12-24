The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
January 01 2021 12:00 am

SCAM ALERT: Officials warn citizens about scammers asking for money to get COVID-19 vaccine

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Louisiana are warning people to be aware of scammers asking for money to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Citizens should not give any personal information to anyone asking for the following:

  • Asking you to pay out pocket to get the vaccine
  • Asked you to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access
  • Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/ unknown sources.
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

Anyone that feels like they have fell victim to COVID-19 fraud, report it to:

HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS, tips.hhs.gov

FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI, ic3.gov

CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800- MEDICARE

