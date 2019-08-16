Scam Alert: Text scam targeting residents, businesses in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish residents and businesses are being targeted by a text message scam seeking banking information.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator residents in Caddo Parish and surrounding areas have been receiving text messages claiming their bank card has been temporarily locked.

The messages instruct you to call a number provided in the text message to have the card unlocked.

If you call the number, scammers will ask for important bank information such as PIN numbers, Social Security number, or other bank information. Scammers will then use this information to make fraudulent withdrawals from bank accounts.

The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force has provided the following tips to citizens to avoid falling victim to these scams:

Never call the number provided in the message or phone call

Always contact your bank through a trusted number; this can be done by searching your financial institution’s website or by contacting your local branch

Don’t give personal information, bank account info, PIN numbers, or credit/debit card information over the phone.

