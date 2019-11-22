Scary moment for a driver after his truck crashes into local business

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It was a scary moment for a driver after his pickup truck crashed through a convenience store in south Bossier.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sligo Country Store in the 1800 block of Sligo Rd.

Photo Courtesy: Dep. J.D. Hadden, Bossier Sheriff’s Office

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies, an elderly man driving a Ford Ranger turned into the store parking lot, but accidentally kept proceeding, right into the store, barely missing propane bottles stored just feet away.

The driver was shaken up but not hurt.

The owner of the business was inside the store, while two others were in the back of the store but no one was harmed.

No citations were issued to the driver.

