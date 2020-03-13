Scattered showers and storms possible for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A gloomy and cloudy day for many in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures range from the 50s to the 80s in the south. Most of the rain is occurring in the northern ArkLaTex. Today, portions of Southwest Arkansas have received two or three inches of rain along and north of Interstate 30. Rain and storms will continue off and on for tonight. Tonight, the best chance of rain will occur in the northern ArkLaTex.

Saturday, the stalled cold front will move north as a warm front. As a result, we will see temperatures rising back into the 70s and 80s. North of the front, temperatures will remain in the 60s. This weekend will not be a total washout. However, we will see scattered showers and storms. Sunday, the front will move back south. It remains unclear how far south the front moves passed Interstate 20.

Next week, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms around. I believe our rain chances will increase by the end of next week. A shortwave over California will increase showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move in too. Through next week, rainfall totals will be highest over the northern ArkLaTex with 3-5 inches possible. In Shreveport, we could see 1-2″. Rain amounts will drop off south of Interstate 20.

Rainfall totals in the next seven days

Next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

