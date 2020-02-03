School district investigating incident at Many High School

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School district says an investigation is underway regarding an incident at Many High School.

According to a press release from the school district, the incident was reported Friday.

The school district isn’t revealing what the reported incident is, but says it involves students. The release states that the school district is cooperating with local law enforcement and stresses that student safety remains a priority.

KTAL/KMSS reached out to Many Police and they also tell us that they are conducting an investigation into the incident, but didn’t provide further details.

The release does state that disciplinary action will be taken against ‘all persons who are found to have been involved in the incident’.

