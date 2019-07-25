School district solicitor to resign in wake of lunch letter controversy

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments out of the Wyoming Valley West School District as it continues to deal with the aftermath of a controversial letter sent to parents concerning unpaid lunch debts that made national headlines.

Wyoming Valley West School Board President Joe Mazur says he’s asked for the resignation of Wyoming Valley West District Solicitor Charles Coslett (pictured on the far left) because of his legal advice regarding a threatening letter sent to parents.

Charles Coslett says he will resign his position.

The request for Coslett’s resignation comes a day after the School District issued an apology letter condoning the tone of its original letter to 39 parents threatening to send their children into the foster care system if they didn’t pay their delinquent lunch bills.

The $22,000 in unpaid lunch payments owed to the school has been cleared after the Wyoming Valley West School District reluctantly accepted a donation from a Philadelphia businessman, Todd Carmichael, to eliminate the debt owed by the parents.