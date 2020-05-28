Sci-Port to reopen the IMAX this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This weekend, Sci-Port will reopen their doors to the public. Apart of Phase One in Louisiana, the IMAX theater will only be allowed to open. Following the 25 percent capacity, Sci-Port is selling thirty nine tickets per show.

Sci-Port received a payroll protection loan to keep their full time staff hired. According to Jay Pierson, Chairman of the Sci-Port Board, the business have enough funds to sustain themselves until July 31st.

Once Sci-Port opens up again, patrons will receive a temperature check before being allowed inside. In addition, a facial mask is not required but is strongly advised. “If parents can keep the face masks on their children, I think that would be great. I am not going to throw a child out of a building because they aren’t wearing a face mask,” said Executive Director Dianne Clark.

Sci-Port will open their new exhibit called the Gallery of Intrigue. Originally, the exhibit was to open in March. “Visitors will check out the new area and do like a mini escape room activity except you aren’t locked in,” said Programs and Education Manager Lou Papai. The exhibit will feature additions from Sci-Port wildlife partners.

Sci-Port will start summer camps on the week of June 15th. You can contact Sci-Port about the different camps being offered for this year. Sci-Port is planning to open everything on June 5th.

