Sea lion charges at teen in water, attacks her

(KSBY/NBC News) A California teen is recovering after she was attacked by a sea lion on Pismo Beach.

For Megan Pagnini, last Friday was a fun beach day with friends now turned into a painful memory

“I was just kinda jumping around, dancing, just having fun and they were taking funny pictures of me and we were all laughing, and then a sea lion attacked me,” Pagnini said.

A photo taken by Pagnini’s friend shows what happened next. In it, you can see a sea lion charging at her in the water.

“I felt it on my leg and I looked down and freaked out. I didn’t know what it was. All I knew is something was attacking me,” Megan said.

