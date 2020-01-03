Search continues for Shreveport teen missing since November

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are continuing their search for a Shreveport teenager who has been missing since November.

Jajuan Jackson, 17, was last seen on Nov. 24, 2019, in the 6600 block of Quilen. He was wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Detectives believe Jajuan may be hanging around the Linwood Homes apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Ave.

Anyone with information on Jajuan’s whereabouts is urged to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option 3.

