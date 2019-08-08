Search for escaped inmate, official found dead

(NBC) – Police held a press conference after a prisoner escaped a Tennessee penitentiary and allegedly killed a correctional administrator.

The prisoner is Curtis Ray Watson.

He is still on the run this morning after police say he escaped and killed 64-year-old Debra Johnson.

Watson is considered extremely dangerous.

His previous convictions include aggravated assault, child abuse, rape, and kidnapping.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to contact authorities.

