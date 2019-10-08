Search for Kansas City gunman continues

(NBC News) The search for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, one of two men who allegedly opened fire inside a Kansas City, Kansas bar early Sunday, continues.

Four were killed and five more wounded in the shooting.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous. Do not confront him,” Kansas City Police Chief Michael York warned Monday.

Another suspect, Javier Alatorre, was taken into custody Sunday. Both were captured on bar surveillance images released by police.

Bartender Jose Valdez says one of the men was asked to leave the bar Saturday night, then later returned.



“I seen him reach and then point towards me and then went around and then started shooting, so that’s when I flew underneath the sink,” Valdez said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IuHYCX

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.