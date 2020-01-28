Search suspended for missing crew in Louisiana barge crash

LULING, La. (AP) – Authorities say they have suspended the search for the three men who went missing when two barge towing vessels collided on the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the agency searched over 835 nautical miles for the missing mariners. The Coast Guard says the two vessels collided Sunday morning near Luling, Louisiana.

The towing vessel sank, and three crew members were missing.

The Coast Guard began permitting one boat at a time to travel between Destrehan and Hahnville on Monday. The agency did not release the names of the missing mariners.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.