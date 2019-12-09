Search underway after inmate escapes from Texarkana prison

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities are on the hunt for an inmate who escaped from a prison in Texarkana.

KARK is reporting that the Arkansas Department of Corrections activated an escape alert Monday for 37-year-old Charles Hausner.

Hausner was serving time on a drug conviction at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center.

Hausner stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 170 lbs.

The ADC says offenders at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center are classified as non-violent and are not registered sex offenders.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.