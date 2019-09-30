Search underway for armed felon in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are actively searching for a wanted felon who is armed with a gun in Texarkana, Texas.

Early Monday morning the suspect, 36-year-old Lucas Scott Lawson, ran from police into the woods near William Karrh Memorial Park off Lake Dr.

Police no longer believe Lawson is in the vicinity so they have called off the park search.

Lawson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a retro cowboy hat. He was also seen carrying a white shoulder bag.

K-9 officers are also assisting with the search.

If anyone sees Lawson call 9-1-1.