Search underway for missing DeSoto Parish man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help locating a missing man from DeSoto Parish.

Darren McKeever, 48, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Jan. 10 according to his family. He is originally from Logansport so it is possible he may have returned to that area.

Darren is described as a black male standing 6′ 3″ tall, weighing 140 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lt. Reggie Roe at the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

