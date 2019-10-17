Search canceled, missing East Texas woman found

UPDATED: 11:15 A.M.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities have canceled their search for a missing East Texas woman.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that 27-year-old Hillary Waits has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — East Texas authorities need your help locating a woman who has been missing since the weekend.

Hillary Waits, 27, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 13 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at her home on Alan St. in Bowie County.

Waits stands 5’1″ and weighs 150 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo that reads “him” on the back of her left shoulder and another tattoo that reads “grant” on the back of her right shoulder.

Anyone with information on Waits’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.