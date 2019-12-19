Search underway for missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your assistance finding a missing Shreveport man.

Gregory DeWayne Young, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the intersection of Jewella and Hollywood Ave.

Gregory is described as standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and driving a white Volvo SUV with temp tags.

Detectives said Gregory’s family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on where Gregory could be please call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300, option 3.

