SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport man who has been missing since earlier this month.

Charles Finch was last seen on Oct. 2 in the 1500 block of Line Ave.

Finch is a white male standing 6’ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jean pants, and black Skechers tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Finch’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.